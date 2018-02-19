Tesla Model 3 Specs, Price, News: Owners Encounter Quality Issues on $35,000 Electric Car

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California U.S. January 12, 2018.

The Tesla Model 3 started shipping last year, and some owners have experienced issues with its quality.

According to the Tesla website, the Model 3 is the smaller and less expensive electric car in Tesla's roster. Its specs include a performance of 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 to 5.6 seconds, 220 to 310 miles range, seating for five adults, a 15 cu ft front and rear trunk, and a 15-inch center touchscreen digital display with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity.

Owners of the Model 3 also get automatic emergency braking and collision avoidance, eight airbags, voice-activated controls, keyless entry and remote climate control with app, dual zone climate control system, textile seating, and a center console with open storage and two USB ports.

Tesla also makes good on its more affordable promise with the Model 3 coming in at $35,000 before incentives. In terms of the warranty, there are three on offer. The first is a 4-year, 50,000-mile limited vehicle warranty. The second is an 8-year, 100,000-mile battery warranty for standard vehicles, while the third is an 8-year, 120,000-mile battery warranty for long-range vehicles.

Production on the Model 3 began last year, though it looks like Tesla is having a hard time meeting its target rates. Interested buyers can make a reservation via the Tesla website now, with an estimated delivery time of 12 to 18 months.

However, since the Model 3 fairly new, little bumps and bugs in its quality are expected. According to The Los Angeles Times, some owners are experiencing quality issues, ranging from dead batteries to door rattles. One of these owners has also reported a problem with the door not opening using its electronic key card or app. Other issues include protruding headlights, leaking tail lamps and misaligned body panels.

Tesla is beginning production on all-wheel drive and standard battery this year.