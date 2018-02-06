Tesla Partnering with Companies to Build Onsite Charging Stations for Its Upcoming Semi Trucks

Tesla official website Promotional picture for the Tesla Semi Truck

A report says Tesla is working with private companies to build onsite charging stations for its upcoming electric trucks called Semi.

According to Reuters, Tesla is collaborating with Anheuser-Busch, PepsiCo, and United Parcel Service Inc., to build the onsite charging stations. The said companies are three of the nine major companies that pre-ordered Semi trucks, prior to its scheduled release next year.

Details of the said partnership are slim, as all companies involved are reportedly still ironing out the deal. The design and engineering of the charging stations will most likely come from Tesla. The companies, however, refused to comment on whether it is Tesla or the respective companies that will pay for the building costs.

Tesla already has a huge network of Supercharger stations for its passenger vehicles, although most are not designed for its upcoming 18-wheeler trucks. This report from Reuters puts the Semi trucks at a better perspective, with the charging stations expected to be built before the trucks arrive in 2019.

The companies involved say their truck's routes would most probably be limited to ensure that the Semi would have enough juice to go back to its homebase after a delivery. PepsiCo, which pre-ordered 100 electric trucks, however, said that the companies may eventually share charging facilities to cut down on cost. After all, one charging site would probably cost more than one truck.

"We have a lot of in-house capability around energy and engineering... And certainly Tesla brings their expertise to the table on energy and charging," said PepsiCo executive Mike O'Connell.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk first revealed the Semi truck in a lavish event in Hawthorne, California last September 2017. The 18-wheeler truck will have four motors, will have the capability of autonomous driving, and should be able to cover 500 miles in one charge.