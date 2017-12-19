Tesla Prohibiting Commercial Drivers From Using Its Supercharger Stations

Tesla Tesla is installing Superchargers in urban areas where city dwellers and out of town visitors can easily charge.

Tesla has had enough of commercial electric vehicle drivers using its Supercharger Stations as all-purpose stations. The electric automaker has introduced what it calls the Supercharger Fair Use policy that discourages commercial EV drivers from topping up, whether they're ridesharing or delivering goods.

The company designed Supercharger stations to enable long-range trips and offer a viable charging option for people who can't usually top up at home or the office. However, drivers using their vehicles for commercial purposes saw these stations as convenient top up areas often leading to overcrowding and abuse.

While Tesla isn't one to frown on people using their products to make an honest living, it's definitely a pain that their stations are not being used for their explicit purposes. While the new fair use policy doesn't other uses for the stations, the company might ask commercial drivers to "modify their behavior" and has warned that it might limit or even block Supercharger access to ensure that chargers are open for personal use.

The policy covers all Superchargers, and any car (new or used) bought from December 15th onward. However, there are a few exceptions to the policy for the sake of "specific local circumstances."

In addition to prohibiting commercial drivers from using Supercharging Stations, the company also plans to begin charging drivers an additional fee if they leave their cars at the stations after they've finished charging. This is in order to prevent overcrowding as well as minimize idle stations.

The new policies will likely affect drivers who have been enjoying such privileges may have to scale back their operations. People who may have been looking to buy a Tesla for their job might also have to reconsider given these new changes.

Still, it's very likely that these new policies are only temporary and aims to be an immediate solution. Tesla continues to add new charging stations each month to accommodate the ever-growing electric vehicle numbers on the road. It's only a matter of time before there are more than enough stations to accommodate all vehicles, commercial or otherwise.