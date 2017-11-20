Tesla Roadster News: Elon Musk Teases Flying Cars

Tesla/via REUTERS The Tesla Roadster 2.

Elon Musk is quite the visionary and if not for those pesky laws, he might be able to single-handedly bring humanity into the future. The Tesla CEO recently teased that the only thing the new Tesla Roadster from flying is safety precautions.

Musk recently tweeted about a "special option package" for the Tesla Roadster that "takes it to the next level." He stated that the 1.9-second zero-to-60 times – which already beats the quickest cars now available by nearly half a second – could be improved upon with a future upgrade.

"Just a question of safety," Musk said of the possible flight option. "Rocket tech applied to a car opens up revolutionary possibilities."

But of course, laws are necessary which means Musk and the guys at Tesla need to find another way to take to the skies. Still, it does give people a glimpse of what they can expect from the car and other future models.

Musk mentioning the use of rocket technology is particularly interesting given that he is also CEO of the rocket company SpaceX. Obviously, their rockets are for a vastly different purpose but there is always the possibility that they can be repurposed for other uses such as, for the sake of example, providing lift for a flying car.

Of course, Musk did recognize that the notion of a flying car has some practical challenges, things that are largely beyond the control of the company, or technology for that matter.

"I'm in favor of flying things. Obviously, I do rockets, so I like things that fly," he said during 2017 TED Talk back in April. "This is not some inherent bias against flying things, but there is a challenge with flying cars in that they'll be quite noisy, the wind force generated will be very high. Let's just say that if something's flying over your head, a whole bunch of flying cars going all over the place, that is not an anxiety-reducing situation."

While it might be quite a while before humans will be able to fly using the Tesla Roadster, it I still a formidable high-performance electric vehicle and that is probably enough for most people. The car is slated for a 2020 release date with the first run of 1,000 Roadsters costing $250,000 each.