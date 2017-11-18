Tesla Semi News: Elon Musk Unveils the Fully Electric Truck

Tesla official website. Promotional picture for the Tesla Semi Truck.

Tesla Motors's chief executive officer has recently unveiled the first fully electric Tesla Semi, which is a truck that is capable of transporting 80,000 pounds of products. Furthermore, the Tesla Semi has acquired a potential customer in the form of J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

According to reports, the Tesla Semi is the epitome of the automakers' thrust to ensure that truck drivers and transporting goods are as aerodynamic as possible. The exterior of the truck has been streamlined to promote fuel economy and better handling. Moreover, the material is made of carbon fiber to lessen the load of the vehicle on the battery, especially when transporting 80,000 pounds of products.

Inside, the Tesla Semi features a cab that has been redesigned. The driver's seat has been placed in the middle of the 6.6 feet tall cab. The steering wheel is flanked by two 15-inch touch screens that will allow truckers to overcome blind spots and handle logistics, such as travel time and hours worked, depending on the company's needs. The cab also features Tesla's recognition of the truckers human needs, as it offers ample space and multiple cup holders for anything the driver might need during the transport.

Tesla has yet to reveal the capacity of the battery, but it is three feet high and has been reinforced to prevent it from catching on fire or discharging. It can travel 500 miles between charges.

"Reserving Tesla trucks marks an important step in our efforts to implement industry-changing technology," J.B. Hunt President and CEO John Roberts said in a statement, as reported by Fortune. "We believe electric trucks will be most beneficial on local and dray routes, and we look forward to utilizing this new, sustainable technology."

Reserving the Tesla Semi requires a $5,000 deposit. Production will begin in 2019, while a specific shipping date has yet to be announced.