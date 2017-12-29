'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' to Get a Reboot Instead of a Sequel?

Facebook/TexasChainsaw3D Shown in the image is Leatherface from the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise.

After a long wait, fans finally got to see on the big screen last fall the highly-anticipated "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" prequel, "Leatherface." Although many expect to see a sequel, it looks like that won't happen anytime soon, as the producers of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" recently revealed losing the rights to the franchise.

Fans know how troubled the road to the release of "Leatherface" was. The production hit so many snags that many thought the film would no longer see the light of the day. While the film still managed to make it to the big screen, new reports reveal that "Leatherface's" troubled road has already gotten in the way of the rights for the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise.

Earlier this week, film producer Christa Campbell revealed on Twitter that their rights to the franchise had already lapsed, and the property would now most likely fall into someone else's hands. Campbell owns Campbell Grobman, which produced the previous films under the franchise with Millennium Films.

A fan asked on Twitter, "@christinacampbell is there going to be any sequel of Leatherface? It was really an awesome movie." Campbell responded with, "I loved this film and I'm very proud. Unfortunately, because of the time it took to release it we lost the rights sadly... so no... not from us at least."

Campbell's response hinted that since the franchise now has a new owner, the producer might start a new narrative timeline with the familiar villain through giving it a reboot.

"Leatherface" had an extremely troubled production that it took years before it had a release date. The film was helmed by French directors Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury, who did several re-edits and re-shoots on the original cut before giving the film a brief theatrical run. The film is also currently available on VOD.