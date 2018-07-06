Texas Mother Shoots Man in the Head for Stealing Car With Her Kids Inside

A mother in Dallas, Texas has shot a suspected carjacker in the head after he tried to drive off with her SUV with her two children still in the back seat. The suspect crashed the vehicle, but nobody else was hurt except for the carjacker who was taken to the hospital.

The incident happened at a Shell station on Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, according to the police. The woman was just stopping for gas at the filling station not much later than 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4.

YouTube/The Dallas Morning News A screenshot of the SUV belonging to a mother in Texas, after a suspected carjacker tried to make off with it with her two children still inside on Wednesday night, July 4, 2018.

She was just running a quick errand to the convenience store when a man climbed into her SUV and tried to drive away with it. The woman, who had left her children in the back seat, immediately gave chase and jumped into the back seat of the vehicle, as ABC recounted the incident.

With her children aged 2 and 4 in the back seat with her, the woman tried to get the suspect to stop. When he refused, the mother, who refused to be identified, opened her glove box and retrieved a loaded gun. At that point, she shot the suspect in the head.

"I should have just have emptied the whole clip but I didn't. I didn't. I just wanted to give him a warning shot, that was it," the woman later told authorities, as quoted by CBS News. "I'm not a killer or anything like that, but I do believe in defending what's mine," she added.

The suspect, who was identified later as Ricky Wright, crashed the SUV into a light post. He was reportedly in serious condition but was stable by Thursday morning, July 5. Wright, who already had a previous record of 20 arrests, was charged with two counts of unauthorized use of motor vehicle and unlawful restraint.

As for the mother, authorities released her after questioning, according to the police station. She and her kids were unhurt after the whole incident.