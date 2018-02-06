Texas Rangers Trade Rumors: Rangers Looking for More Effective Players After Signing Two Veterans

Reuters/ Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez launches a pitch against New York Yankees in 2017.

With the 2018 Major League Baseball (MLB) season just around the corner, baseball teams are already finalizing their roster. The Texas Rangers are signing in new players left and right with Minor League contracts.

Executive Vice President of Communications for the Rangers John Blake took it to Twitter to announce new additions to their roster. After signing Jon Niese back in January, the Rangers followed him up with two veterans. Pitcher Bartolo Colon and utility player Darwin Barney both inked a Minor League deal with the Rangers with an invitation to the upcoming spring training.

The Rangers now have 64 players in their arsenal and their first day of camp will be on Feb. 14. The trade rumors about Colon and Barney made news in the past few days and were confirmed immediately.

Baseball fans in Texas are now looking forward to new players to join the Rangers for 2018. In earlier reports, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is said to be a great fit for the Rangers. Darvish played for the Rangers from 2012 to 2017 after he was traded to the Dodgers. However, there are still no developments or new updates if Darvish has been talking to the Rangers at all especially now that Colon, a veteran pitcher playing since 1997, has joined the Rangers. Darvish was first speculated to be linked to the New York Yankees.

The Rangers ended the previous season with 78 victories and 84 defeats. The team also placed fourth under MLB's American League West.

According to MLB, the opening matches of the 2018 season will be a great entrance with rival teams going against each other. The Rangers might face the 2017 MLB champions, the Houston Astros. The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers with the standing of 4 to 3 during the World Series. The Rangers are in need of efficient players if they are going to face the Astros first.