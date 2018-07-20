Texas Woman Who Was Adopted Twice Creates Adoption Support Group on Facebook

Facebook/PamelaTyllRadisek Pamela Tyll Radisek, the creator of the I AM ADOPTION Facebook group.

Pamela Tyll Radisek was 8-years-old when she was adopted by a loving family from Dallas, Texas. But her interesting adoption story made her want to learn more about the story of others just like her, which is why she started a Facebook group to support other adoptees just like her.

Radisek, now 30-years-old, talked about her adoption story in an interview with Today. The Paraguay-born woman revealed that prior to meeting her adoptive parents, she was first adopted by another American couple.

While she did not specify what went wrong with her relationship with her first adoptive parents, she claimed that she went through several negative instances that include abuse. She also said that she was taken away by the child protective services from her first home when she was six-years-old, then her godparents took her in and made sure that she was safe until she found a new family.

"This all shaped my life profoundly, and really everything, both negative and positive, played a huge role in my life," she stated.

While Radisek and her siblings, who were all adopted themselves, grew up in a happy home, they all felt that they were different from other kids in school. That's why she tried to make a connection with other people in the adoption community by creating a Facebook group to look for others who have the same story.

She launched the social media group before she began her freshman year at St. Edwards University in Austin. At first, the only member of the group was just her and her sister. However, 13 years later, her "I AM ADOPTION" Facebook page already has over 7,000 members.

According to Radisek, the group would serve as a launching pad to jumpstart a deeper conversation about adoption and hopes that it could help in drafting legislation that could allow adopted children to have easier access to get their birth family medical records in the future.

