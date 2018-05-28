Thanos Is Coming to 'Grand Theft Auto V'

"Grand Theft Auto V" is about to get some crossover content from "Avengers: Infinity War," if only in the form of a mod, at least. A modder is currently putting in the movie arch-villain Thanos into the city of Los Santos, which should be a welcome change of pace from having to rely on guns and cars.

A modder calling himself JulioNIB, a familiar name in the "Grand Theft Auto V" modding scene, has recently put out several YouTube videos of his new creation. It's a player-controlled Thanos that has many of his abilities already available, and from the looks of it, Los Santos police will have to call for plenty of backup for this one.

Some of the powers on display in the videos already cover many of the abilities the Infinity Gauntlet can do in the movie. JulioNIB demonstrated the use of the Space Stone to allow Thanos to create portals to directly teleport from one spot to another, as long as it's a place the player can target.

Thanos can send not only himself through the portals, he can throw cars and other objects into them as well to send them instantly to the other point.

The mod also showed that Thanos can simply jump to the point where the cursor is aimed up without having to set up his portals, pretty much eliminating any need to hijack cars to get around the city.

Of course, Thanos also has the Power Stone that lets him shoot out deadly beams of purple energy, just like in the movie. Cars that are hit by the fast-moving bolts of energy were instantly destroyed, and Thanos can use this ability on the move, too. When Thanos uses this "Power shoot" ability in mid-air, his fall also gets slowed down, allowing the player to rain down destruction below for a longer time.

As shown in the video, the Power shoot "weapon" is equally effective against cars or airborne target like choppers.

For pure destructive power, Thanos packs an even bigger weapon than the Power shoot, which can only hit one target at a time. He also has a "Meteor throw" move that lets the player call down a meteor on wherever the cursor in place.

Thanos makes a throwing motion, and a moment later, a huge fireball crashes at the point the cursor was, obliterating cars and the road itself in a small radius. It even works against helicopters, too, with a bit of careful aiming.

Like the Power shoot, calling down meteors in mid-air lets players stay up for a bit longer as well.

JulioNIB is also known for similar mods that brought "Dragon Ball" and "Crysis" characters, as well as Iron Man, Hulk, and Ghost Rider into "GTA V." While this new "Avengers" crossover mod is still in development, details are expected to come out over the next few weeks.