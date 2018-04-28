'The 100' Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers: Jaha Coaches Octavia on the Ways of a True Leader

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100"

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) will be getting some useful leadership advice from Jaha (Isaiah Washington) in the upcoming episode of "The 100."

For the episode titled "Red Queen," the synopsis reveals that the situation in the bunker will escalate to the point that Octavia is going to need necessary reinforcement. The future of her tribe is at stake and she must get all the help she can acquire.

The promo shows that her savior is Jaha. He coaches her on how to keep her cool while some people in her tribe attempt to start unrest. In the clip, Bellamy's (Bob Morley) sister is once again covered in blood as she taunts the enemies to attack her.

Meanwhile, there is still no way for those buried under a ton of debris to see the light of the day quite soon. In a sneak peek, Abby (Paige Turco) and Marcus (Henry Ian Cusick) are shown suiting up in protective clothing before trying to venture out of their little hole. She is desperate to get out and find her daughter, Clarke (Eliza Taylor), whom she believes to still be alive. Marcus warns her of the danger waiting for them outside. As he mentions, it has been six years since they tried to open the door.

When Abby unlocks the entryway, she finds out that it will not budge. Marcus quickly helps with the pushing, but the entrance stayed shut. They miserably accept that fact that there is no getting out of the place soon. Abby is heartbroken that she cannot go and find Clarke, but she knows there is no other way.

As for Bellamy and company, many fans are looking forward to their return to the ground. The huge revelation that he and Echo (Tasya Teles) are actually romantically involved did not go well to some of the viewers who have stayed loyal to "Belarke."

In the last minutes of the previous episode, Bellamy and Echo shared a sweet kiss. For the past six years that they have been stuck in space, it looks like the pair has settled all their differences. Bellamy also has no idea that Clarke is still alive.

Furthermore, Bellamy wants to return for his sister, Octavia, but he does not know how she will react when she sees him being lovey-dovey with Echo, as Octavia still blames Echo for the death of her lover, Ilian (Chai Hansen).

Additionally, Bellamy will get the shock of his life when he recognizes what his sister has become. Series creator Jason Rothenberg said in a recent interview that it is something to look forward to.

"It will be mind-blowing, to say the least, because it's not at all what they expect. Bellamy will definitely understand some of it based on his knowledge of his sister and what they read together as children and things of that nature. But certainly, they have no idea what to expect when they open that bunker. They don't know if anybody is going to be alive, let alone strong. And so it could have felt like opening the doors of a concentration camp where everyone was wasting away and barely hanging out, but instead there's a powerful fighting force down there," the showrunner teased.

"The 100" season 5 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on The CW.