'The 100' Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers: Octavia Gets Advice From Someone Unexpected

Facebook/cwthe100 Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia in 'The 100'

Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos) will face a major challenge in the next episode of "The 100" season 5.

When the post-apocalyptic sci-fi series returned this week, fans learned that Octavia allowed a gladiator-style battle among the people who joined her in the bunker during the Praimfaya towards the end of the fourth season. She seemed to be having a good time watching the bloody war between the people of the bunker in the jaw-dropping scene. However, the premiere episode did not explain how Octavia became a heartless leader.

Speaking with TV Guide, series creator Jason Rothenberg explained why he decided to leave a lot of information about the situation in the bunker in the previous episode.

"Obviously we saved that for the end as a big holy sh-- moment to tee you up for the story we're telling in [Episode 2]," Rothenberg stated. "It was really important to me for that environment, for that fighting pit that we see in [the premiere], to feel believable and to tell a story in the next episode that explains how we got there," he added.

He also hinted that Octavia's real intention for becoming a heartless leader was only to keep her people safe. "We realize ultimately that Octavia needs to find ways to keep her Kru, her new people, Wonkru, together. And she kind of forges this clan in her own image, in a sense," he also said.

In the promo trailer for the episode called "Red Queen," Octavia's leadership in the bunker might be in danger when she was the one in the middle of the brutal fighting pit. But even if she is the leader of the bunker, it still seems like her people will not let her have an easy win.

The synopsis for the episode also revealed that she will have to listen to the advice of an unexpected ally. Though the name of the ally was not mentioned in the episode guide, it can be assumed that it was pertaining to Thelonious Jaha (Isaiah Washington) since he was seen talking on a cell in the trailer for the upcoming episode.

On the other hand, Octavia might also have to deal with her brother Bellamy's (Bob Morley) new romance if they find a way to see each other again in the upcoming installments of "The 100" season 5.

The premiere episode revealed that Bellamy is now in a relationship with Echo (Tasya Teles), the Ice Nation Grounder who almost killed Octavia in the past. Because of this, Octavia did not let her enter the bunker before the arrival of the Praimfaya. She was about to commit suicide, but Bellamy convinced her to join him and the other members of the Skaikru on the new Ark instead.

Speaking with E! News, Rothenberg said that Octavia will have a problem with the new pairing. "Octavia doesn't know Echo went to space with Bellamy, so just the fact that she's alive and with her brother is going to be a huge problem going forward," he stated.

The next episode of "The 100" season 5 will air on The CW on Tuesday, May 1, at 9 p.m. EDT.