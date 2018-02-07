Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

A new character is set to debut in the season 5 finale of "The 100."

According to Deadline, actor Shannon Kook, who is known for his work on "The Conjuring" and "DeGrassi: The Next Generation," has been tapped to guest star as a new character named Lucas, who will be introduced in the season 5 finale. Unfortunately, details about Lucas are unknown at this point. However, it looks like Kook is set to play an important character, as there is a possibility for him to return as a series regular for season 6.

Of course, a sixth season has not been confirmed, as The CW has yet to renew "The 100" beyond season 5. However, while speaking to Nerdist in January, network president Mark Pedowitz revealed that he is fairly confident the show will return for more seasons.

"I know [executive producer Jason Rothenberg] has a plan beyond year five," he said. "He may have a six or seven year plan to it. I don't know if I'm allowed to even say that, that he has a plan beyond year five, but he does."

But, Kook is not the only new face joining the cast in the upcoming season. There will also be some new prisoners heading to the Ground, as teased by the season 4 finale. It can be recalled that a ship owned by a pre-apocalyptic mining company called Eligius Corporation was heading to where the Hundred are. Making things more interesting, these prisoners have been in cryogenic sleep for the past century, and some of them are criminals for a reason.

Apart from that, William Miller will be playing a new villain named Robert McCreary, who is described to be ruthless and mysterious. McCreary previously worked for a crime syndicate.

Fans still have to wait a while longer, though, as season 5 of "The 100" is not set to premiere until Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.