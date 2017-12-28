'The 100' Season 5 News: Behind-the-Scene Images Tease Changes After Major Time Jump

(Photo: Facebook/CWThe100) "The 100" season 5 is slated to premiere next year.

New behind-the-scene images from "The 100" season 5 have been released.

The year is almost over, which means the countdown for "The 100's" season 5 premiere will soon begin. Further details about the next season are still being kept under wraps but new images from the show's set have been released.

In the photos, fans get an early look at how their favorite characters have changed after the huge time jump. One image shows Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy's (Bob Morley) reunion, while another features Taylor all smiles with co-star Marie Avgeropoulos, who plays Octavia.

Aside from the time jump, season 5 will also introduce new cast members to its stellar lineup. Reports confirmed last week that former "Power" villain Mike Dopud has been tapped to join the post-apocalyptic drama.

He will portray Vinson, one of the prisoners from the mysterious vessel that landed in the season 4 finale. Despite looking like an upstanding intellectual, Vinson is a merciless killer who terrifies even the worst criminals.

Dopud joins previously announced newcomers including Lola Flanery as Clarke's "daughter" Madi, Ivana Milicevic as military strategist Charmaine, William Miller as the new Big Bad, and Jordan Bolger as an overconfident space explorer.

Season 4 wrapped up with Clarke staying on what seemed to be the last green patch on the planet with a little girl, who may be her daughter, by her side. Everyone left in the bunker were trapped under the rubble, while the crew that traveled to space with Bellamy still has not responded to Clarke's calls.

It remains to be seen if everyone in the bunker survived, but Henry Ian Cusick, who plays Marcus, already confirmed last summer that he will return for season 5.

"The 100" season 5 premieres midseason 2018 on The CW. A definitive release date has yet to be announced by the network.