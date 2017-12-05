'The 100' Season 5 News: Episode Titles and Trailer Images Teased

The CW slated the premiere of "The 100" season 5 in the midseason. As the network has yet to confirm its actual return date, show creator Jason Rothenberg teased a few images for the upcoming season.

Facebook/CWThe100 "The 100" season 5 on The CW will time jump to six years in the future.

Rothenberg uploaded a bunch of photos from "The 100" season 5 in a series of posts on Twitter. These included a screenshot of the cast sharing a meal together, an image of Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) pointing a gun, an image of a bloodied Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos) and a couple of season 4 finale clips.

Meanwhile, spoiler sites reveal the show's 10 episode titles for season 5, which fans have tried decoding to no avail. These titles are "Eden" (Episode 1), "Red Queen" (Episode 2), "Sleeping Beauty" (Episode 3), "Pandora's Box" (Episode 4), "Shifting Sands" (Episode 5), "Exit Wounds" (Episode 6), "Acceptable Losses" (Episode 7), "Secret Weapon" (Episode 8), "Sic Semper Tyrannis" (Episode 9) and "The Last" (Episode 10).

"The 100" season 5 will open with a time jump to six years, with Clarke becoming a surrogate mom to a slightly older Madi (Lola Flannery). The new timeline will definitely see the characters changing and the prospect only makes Taylor a lot more excited about what's ahead for the series.

"I think what we're going to see is the evolution of her really turning into this maternal, kick-ass 'mommy' type," Taylor said. "Over those six years, there would have been a lot of time to make peace and be less hurt by everything that's happened."

The new season will also introduce a villain in William Miller. The Spanish actor's casting became official last September. Miller will play Robert McCreary, who's used to belong to a criminal organization before he became a prisoner.

The CW confirmed "The 100" season 5 in March following a controversial fourth season run. The show follows the book that Kass Morgan published in 2013.