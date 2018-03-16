'The 100' Season 5 News: First Trailer Released

Facebook/cwthe100 Promo image for 'The 100' season 5

The wait for the first look for "The 100" season 5 is finally over.

The CW formally dropped the first full-length trailer for the next installment of the dystopian teen drama almost a month before its premiere.

The events in the promo trailer showed Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) life before the epilogue that was seen in the season 4 finale, when she appeared to have survived the death wave with a young nightblood girl named Madi (Lola Flanery).

The trailer also featured a major time jump from the previous season. This time, the teens who were part of the 100 that was sent on Earth will be all grown up and back in space aside from Clarke. However, Bellamy (Bob Morley), Raven (Lindsey Morgan), Monty (Christopher Larkin), and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) will do everything that they can to go back to Earth to save her.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Jason Rothenberg hinted that the fifth season of "The 100" will almost serve as a reboot since they will finally explain the arrival of the people from the mysterious prison ship that suddenly appeared at the end of season 4.

"I think, in some really cool ways, it's a rebooting of the entire story. The 100 were prisoners when they came to the ground, and they thought they were alone, but they weren't. There were Grounders in this world, which we learned when a spear came out of the woods and impaled Jasper's chest," Rothenberg stated. "Now Clarke is the Grounder, and these prisoners are the 100. We screw with people's perspectives."

The showrunner also teased that the people from the prison ship will start off as the bad guys for the season, but their stories will slowly peel off their real agenda in the show's upcoming episodes.

"The 100" returns on The CW for its fifth season on Tuesday, April 24.