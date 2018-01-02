'The 100' Season 5 News: Showrunner Teases Trailer Snapshots and Release Date

Facebook/CWThe100 Trailer for season 5 comes out this January.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg teased a couple of photos from the upcoming trailer of "The 100" season 5, as well as its release date on social media.

Showrunner of The CW drama series "The 100" has been teasing fans of the show with snapshots from the upcoming trailer of season 5. Although not much detail can be taken from Rothenberg's tweets, he did offer that the season 5 trailer is slated to premiere this January.

"Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) just told Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) that the trailers not coming until January," Rothenberg captioned his post, sharing as well snaps from the season 5 trailer of the three characters that he mentioned.

The trailer snaps could have revealed that Octavia and Bellamy will finally reunite after going their separate ways in the season 4 finale. The appearance of Octavia in the trailer could also mean that she survived whatever happened to her and her Kru last season.

The showrunner also showed a snap of Bellamy looking worried beside Murphy (Richard Harmon), who was last seen with the group when the ship took off. Rothenberg followed it with a snap of Murphy and Raven (Lindsey Morgan), looking morose.

The photos of Bellamy, Murphy, and Raven all looking problematic may not be a coincidence. If fans take a closer look, it appears that these two shots have the same background, which could mean that they're all in the same location during these moments.

It's possible that these three characters received bad news, which fans will have to wait to find out when season 5 of "The 100" premieres.

Meanwhile, Rothenberg shared that he has finished writing the entire season 5 of "The 100" in his most recent tweet.

"Happy New Year to the cast, crew, writers and fans of #The100! Thank you for making this boy's wildest dreams come true. I'll be thinking of you all at midnight when I'm writing the finale, a bottle of Dom on my desk, and hope for peace in my heart... real world, of course," Rothenberg's post reads.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to premiere this 2018.