'The 100' Season 5 Premiere Date, News: Clarke Has a New Villain to Face

"The 100" season 5 is slated to premiere next year.

There will be a new villain that Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will have to watch out for in season 5.

Mike Dopud, known for his strong characters in "Power," "iZombie," "Arrow," "Mistresses," and "Smallville," has been cast as the newest big bad in "The 100" season 5, Deadline reports.

Dopud will play a character named Vinson, who is one of the prisoners on board the ship that landed in the season 4 finale. Dopud's Vinson appears to have the charisma of an intellectual, but deep down he's actually a "ruthless serial killer" who is no match for the other Eligius prisoners aboard the ship.

Clarke will have to keep an eye out for the Eligius prisoners, especially Vinson, since their only objective is to survive and outlive all the others on Earth. She will have to gain new allies, especially those who can outsmart Vinson and the other Eligius prisoners.

Cinema Blend reports that Clarke could become allies with the Grounders. However, their skills might be no match to Vinson and his gang. Given that the Eligius prisoners have been on cryosleep for a century, their behavior might be more similar to the Arks. If so, Clarke would have better chances of fighting Vinson and the Eligius prisoners if she had help from her friends from the Ark as well.

Aside from a new villain, there will be lots of new characters that will appear in "The 100" season 5.

An older Madi, portrayed by Lola Flanery, will be recurring in season 5, TVLine reports. According to showrunner Jason Rothenberg, Clarke's bond with Madi is very significant in the season 5, which will also tell how the two ended up together.

Meanwhile, Jordan Bolger will also appear in the new season as an adrenaline junkie named Zeke Shaw, Ivana Milicevic as an Eligius criminal called Charmaine Diyoza, and William Miller as another prisoner sent from "our time."

"The 100" season 5 is slated to premiere in 2018.