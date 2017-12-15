'The 100' Season 5 Return Date, Teaser: When Is The CW Series Returning?

Is "The 100" season 5 launching in February? Fans of the dystopian series wonder as The CW recently announced its midseason slate. The network, however, did not yet specify the show's return date for 2018.

Facebook/cwThe100 "The 100" season 5 will air on The CW in early 2018.

Back in November, the CW released its midseason schedule beginning January next year. Its press release, however, noted that the season premiere date of three shows -- "The 100," "The Originals" and "iZombie" -- will be revealed at a later date.

Earlier seasons of "The 100" started its run around January and February. Hence, fans believe the same thing will happen in season 5.

There's a possibility, however, for the show to return late in the season since The CW has a crowded number of programs that shook up scheduling for 2018. For instance, "Supergirl" is rotating the Monday time slot with "Legends of Tomorrow" beginning Jan. 15 until the season's end in June.

Meanwhile, "The 100" executive producer and showrunner Jason Rothenberg said that the first teaser won't be out until the announcement of a premiere date. In lieu of any clips, Rothenberg has instead been sharing behind-the-scenes photos for the fans on social media. He also shared screen captures of the actual teaser.

Hey Guys... Clarke and Octavia are coming to a TRAILER near you very soon... but not until our air date is announced. For now, they're just chillin' BTS. @MisElizaJane @iamAvgeropoulos @AdinaPorter #the100 pic.twitter.com/QWs1ntLJcx — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) December 8, 2017

Last season closed with a flash forward that showed Clarke (Eliza Taylor) surviving the radiation along with a young girl named Madi. The two waited for Bellamy (Bob Morley) and the rest of the crew to return. A spaceship did arrive but its passengers weren't who Clarke expected. Rothenberg confirmed via Entertainment Weekly that season 5 will open with a time jump.

"The time that we're skipping is highly dramatic," the showrunner said. "When we see Octavia at the beginning of season 5, it's a pretty big 'WTF' moment, and we're going to want to know how she got there, so ultimately we will flash back and tell some story in the bunker and likewise on the ring."