To Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), it will take chaos to attain peace. This will be her mindset as she tries to reunite survivors in "The 100" season 5.

In an interview with TV Line, the actress pointed out that her task is easier said than done, so her character had to figure something out to make sure she pulls it off. "So she comes up with this very destructive and dark path to create peace," she said.

It is through this that "The 100" season 5 will get the chance to take the characters and the viewers to "some really dark places" they have not seen before, which is saying something, looking back at the craziness that happened in the series.

Octavia's disposition and approach might come as a surprise to some and Avgeropoulos said that the absence of Bellamy (Bob Morley), who was there "to steer her in the right direction," had definitely contributed to that.

The star went on to say that Octavia's muddled road to peace in "The 100" season 5 is just the beginning of something far grimmer. In the same interview, she teased a "really interesting dark twist" that involves how the people will fend for themselves in the long run.

While she did not have a lot of details to offer, she did provide an intriguing hint. Avgeropoulos said, "Resources are running extremely low and actually come to a halt, so we have to come up with a new tactic ... of nutritioning our bodies."

The abovementioned publication speculates that the survivors might resort to cannibalism in "The 100" season 5. If this will be the case, things are about to get darker indeed, but with no confirmed information, for now, fans will just have to wait to learn what this new threat really has in store the crew.

Avgeropoulos teased on Instagram that whatever is coming in the new season of the post-apocalyptic drama is not something that fans would expect, and this does not just apply to Octavia.

Those who got to watch the first 15 minutes of "The 100" season 5 premiere at Wondercon believe that this will be the case for Clarke (Eliza Taylor), who they described as very different when the show returns. This does not come as a surprise since the character is basically a mom to a young girl by the end of the previous season.

In an interview with Collider, Taylor teased "a lot of changes" as the series leads up to the reunion of the characters, hinting that the loyalties of some have switched.

"Obviously, it's probably no secret that we will be reunited with both the people underground and the people in space. A lot of people have changed quite dramatically, which I'm excited to be able to talk about at some point, happily," she said.

While she played coy, Taylor did tease that "there is a couple in particular who are very, very different" come "The 100" season 5. Despite this, the "bond and that sense of family" that they shared will still very much be there.

"The 100" season 5 premieres Tuesday, April 24, on The CW.

