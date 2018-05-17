'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Bob Morley Weighs In on Bellamy and Octavia's Reunion

Facebook/cwthe100 A promotional image for "The 100" featuring Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake

Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) finally saw each other after years of being apart in the latest season of "The 100," but it does not mean that the Blake siblings will have a harmonious reunion just yet.

Speaking with Den of Geek after the episode, Morley revealed that his character will face more challenges before his relationship with his sister returns to normal.

"I think it's going to be a very tough season for the Blakes and a very Blake-heavy season," Morley stated. He also claimed that Bellamy's constant quest to reconcile with his little sister after their falling off in season 1 will continue, but it will be a different process in the current season because both of them changed during the six years that they were apart.

"The relationship with Bellamy and Octavia [in Season 5] is almost like a role reversal," Morley also said. "With Octavia now being the Red Queen, obviously, she has a lot of power and, maybe, in some ways, she's power-hungry, the way that Bellamy was back in season one... two... three... sometimes four," the actor added.

He also claimed that the way the siblings view the Grounders changed this season. According to the actor, Octavia was the one who was more forgiving and understanding with the Grounders, especially since she fell in love with one of them. Bellamy, on the other hand, was the one who was more cautious in building his trust with the Grounders. But this time, the actor believes that the siblings' perception has been reversed.

Also, Morley claimed that Bellamy learned to forgive himself for making a lot of wrong decisions in the shows previous seasons. In season 5, the actor believes that Bellamy will no longer blame himself for the past tragedies.

"I found him to be much more resilient in this season in terms of being able to size up a situation and go, I'm willing to give this part of myself or feel this guilty in order to initiate this result," Morley stated.

Morley also spoke with E! News to talk about how his reunion with Clark (Eliza Taylor) will affect Bellamy since he already believed that she was dead for six years. But now that he found out that she is still alive, Bellamy will be very happy and overwhelmed to see his old friend and co-leader back.

However, when asked how Octavia and Clarke will react after they found out that Bellamy is currently dating Echo (Tasya Teles), the same Grounder who almost put the lives of both girls at risk in the previous season.

According to Morley, he believes that the girls will understand his relationship with Echo. He claimed that since Octavia managed to forgive him in the past, she can find it in herself to forgive his Grounder girlfriend as well.

Meanwhile, the next episode of "The 100" season 5 titled "Shifting Sands" will feature Octavia's defiance against Bellamy and Clarke's advice to lead her people to Shallow Valley. On the other hand, Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) and Abby (Paige Turco) will try to deal with the new challenges that will come their way.

The CW will air the next episode of "The 100" season 5 on Tuesday, May 22, at 9 p.m. EDT.