"The 100" season 5 is yet to hit the small screen, but there is already word about the finale.

"Degrassi: The Next Generation" alum Shannon Kook has booked a mystery role in the final episode of the new season. Details about the character are being kept secret at the moment except that he is named Lucas.

According to Deadline, the character might play a role in the sixth season should "The 100" be renewed. From the looks of it, he might play an antagonistic role who will be the main big bad in a potential season 6.

Kook took to social media to express his excitement about his "The 100" season 5 gig in a heartfelt post on Instagram:

Last night my chequing account was too low to pay my phone bill, for my credit card. Today this news plants some seeds for "The 100" CW Fam. The universe always seems to pull through just as I skate thin. For those of you grinding pursuits and dreams- I feel you. I'm with you. I can't tell you what roads to remedy, but with a pat to the chest — this one's for you.

Kook is yet to film his scene in "The 100" season 5. In fact, the show's executive producer Jason Rothenberg welcomed the actor after the news, saying that they will meet next week.

Responding to the welcome message by Rothenberg, Kook described it as the "warmest welcome I've received from a new set."

It looks like fans might see more of Lucas in "The 100" season 6 with The CW president Mark Pedowitz teasing the possibility of a renewal at the Television Critics Association.

I know Rothenberg has a plan beyond year five. He may have a six or seven year plan to it. I don't know if I'm allowed to even say that, that he has a plan beyond year five, but he does.

"The 100" season 5 premieres on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.