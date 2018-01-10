'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Clare Defends Territory from Cryopreserved Criminals

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will be dealing with cryopreserved prisoners from some forgotten past in the upcoming season of "The 100."

As spoilers for the new installment reveal, the first thing that Clarke will deal with six years after Praimfaya is a phantom prison ship that appeared in the last finale. Series creator Jason Rothenberg has spoken about the passengers of the ship, stating that they are prisoners before our time. These people live before the first apocalypse and most likely cryo frozen to survive the passing of time. Since they are returning to their home planet, the devastation that they will see will throw them off.

Rothenberg said that since most part of the planet is not livable, except for Clarke's "garden of Eden," the prisoners would automatically gravitate towards the place. The problem is that the area will not be sufficient for all of them. These criminals will do their best to take over Clarke's territory. Outnumbered with only a little Nightblood girl with her, Clarke is in for some rough times, trying to defend what is hers. She cannot expect help from anyone. Bellamy (Bob Morley) is still in the Ark, while Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and the other Grounders are inside the bunkers.

Meanwhile, CW President Mark Pedowitz told Nerdist during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association press tour that a new trailer for season 5 would be released in March, with the premiere set end of April. He also teased that the installment would probably be the best in the bunch. Rothenberg reportedly did a good job with it.

"The show goes on end of April, [so the trailer comes] probably March," Pedowitz said. "It's a really good trailer, it's a really good show. I actually think this might be one of his best seasons. I've seen seven or eight [episodes] already. I could tell you what happens. [Laughs] But he does a really good job."

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air midseason this year.