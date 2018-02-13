The CW A promotional image for "The 100" season 5

As the wait for the trailer for "The 100" season 5 continues, show creator Jason Rothenberg has been updating fans via social media on their progress to help them get by the long wait.

He recently revealed that they already started working on the first part of the finale in post-production, which means they are close to completing the whole season. He thanked the team who made it all happen, tweeting, "'The 100' writers crushed it all season. So did the rockstar crew and cast. Post Kru will now take it home and stick the landing, because that's what they do."

Rothenberg has also been showing stills from the new title card for "The 100" season 5. The change is, of course, the result of a six-year time jump and the fact that the place featured in the original title card has been obliterated by the end of season 4.

A 6 year time jump into a post-post-apocalyptic world requires a new MAIN TITLE SEQUENCE. Don’t you agree?



I think maybe I’ll share a few screen grabs from it, staring with the credit of the great @WildpipM!



More to follow. #The100 pic.twitter.com/lJdJU2DKLv — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) February 7, 2018

And, of course, credit #1... the transcendent @MisElizaJane



Plus a bonus look at what comes right after her name...#The100 #Take3 pic.twitter.com/SFFOaCl5aw — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) February 7, 2018

He has also been spending some time checking out some of the theories based on the episode titles that recently leaked. While he will not confirm or debunk the theories for obvious reasons, he did reveal that one of the leaked titles was put out as a decoy as the real ones found their way online.

Needless to say, he will not say which one, but he promised that, for fun, he will share the other fake titles they used on "The 100" in their effort to conceal the truth.

With regards to the trailer, the level of anticipation for that of the post-apocalyptic drama is the same for the show's actual premiere, so the lack of updates on that front has fans thirsty.

Sadly, Rothenberg teased that it might be awhile before fans get their official first look at "The 100" season 5, but he did tease it will be worth the wait.

Just saw part of the CW’s amazing Season 5 ad campaign. So excited for you all to see it, too! These guys are true artists at what they do. So much new goodness coming soon. #NotSoonEnough #THE100 — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) February 6, 2018

"The 100" season 5 premieres Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.