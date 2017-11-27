'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: EP Shares New Teaser Image, Trailer Dropping Next Month?

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "The 100" season 4.

"The 100" creator Jason Rothenberg is back at it again, teasing what's next for Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the gang when the show returns for season 5.

Rothenberg took to Twitter to share another teaser image from the trailer for the new season. In the still, fans can see Bellamy (Bob Morley), Raven (Lindsey Morgan), Harper (Chelsey Reist), Echo (Tasya Teles) and Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira) gathered around.

Previous stills shared by Rothenberg from "The 100" season 5 trailer featured Clarke holding an unseen someone or something at gunpoint and Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) seemingly running from something or going after someone.

Unfortunately, there is not much to take away from the teaser images as far as what happens in the new season of the post-apocalyptic drama next month.

But if it is anything like the fourth season, it looks like it won't be long before fans are treated to their first official look at "The 100" season 5 since it might come as early as next month.

The trailer for the fourth season was released during the second week of December last year. This might be the timing for this year as well. After all, it seems that the focus of Rothenberg's team is putting the trailer together.

Fans will meet a lot of new faces in "The 100" season 5. "Peaky Blinders" star Jordan Bolger joins the show as Zeke, a space explorer "brimming with brains, wit and bravado."

"Gotham" actress Ivana Millicevic will join the series as Charmaine Diyoza, one of the mysterious criminals in the prison ship.

"The 100" season 5 big bad will be Robert McCreary played by William Miller. He, too, is a prisoner of the ship for the long-distance mining mission.

He is described as "a former enforcer from a powerful crime syndicate, his ruthless, violent methods make him a formidable antagonist to our heroes."

Lola Flanery is joining "The 100" season 5 as the Nightblood named Madi, who was played by Imogen Tear in the season 4 finale.