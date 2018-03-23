'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Female Strategist Shows Clare Who's Boss in Trailer

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

A female strategist will cause Clarke (Eliza Taylor) many sleepless nights in the upcoming season of "The 100."

The CW has released a new trailer for the new installment, and the attention of fans was caught by the appearance of actress Ivana Milicevic, who is playing the mysterious Charmaine Diyoza

Charmaine is one of the criminals in the prison ship shown in the last minutes of the season 4 finale. She is described as a ruthless military tactician who will do everything to survive. Den of Geek has pegged her as a worthy adversary for Clarke, who will take on the newcomers singlehandedly in the first part of the premiere.

It has been teased that six years have passed since Praimfaya. Clarke has been living in Eden, a mystical place on Earth that remarkably remained untouched by the nuclear holocaust. She has survived the apocalypse and has been co-existing with a Nightblood named Madi (Lola Flanery)

Team Ark is still very much up in space, while Team Bunker is still buried deep in the rubbles. The phantom ship, led by Charmaine and a group of dangerous criminals, is immediately drawn to Clarke's home, eye-catchingly green and lush amidst the death and destruction in the ground.

The teaser shows that Charmaine is a brilliant strategist, level-headed and smart. She is careful in her plot, not underestimating the blonde warrior who is determined to defend her territory. Since Milicevic has been tapped for a recurring role, viewers can expect her character to stay around for longer in the show.

Meanwhile, a lot of rumors are circulating that a main character is set to die in the new storyline. Speculations are rife that it is going to be Bellamy (Bob Morley). Showrunner Jason Rothenberg reportedly gave a hint about the character's fate when he posted the screencaps from the new title sequence. Morley's is a worrying combination of fire and smoke.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.