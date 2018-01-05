'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: For How Long will Bellamy be Clarke's Ally?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5.

Bellamy (Bob Morley) may turn out to be a wolf in sheep's clothing in the upcoming season of "The 100."

The promo photos released for Morley's character in the new installment shows how much he has changed since Praimfaya. When Bellamy and the other survivors from the Ark return to the ground, more than six years have passed. A lot has changed. Bellamy, for instance, has long hair and is sporting a goatee and moustache. He's aura feels darker like he has suddenly turned into a different man in the years he spent away from Clarke (Eliza Taylor).

In a previous interview, Morley teased that his character would undergo a huge transformation coming into the new season. Since Bellamy had to take over Clarke's position in the Ark, his leadership skills were put to use. According to Morley, he would want to see Bellamy take on a more proactive role when it comes to deciding what is best and what is not for the tribe.

"I would really like to see him do that," Morley noted. "One of my favorite seasons was Season 1, even though he was a bit of an idiot and moron and everyone hated him. I liked that he took a strong leadership position whether it's good or bad, so I would like to see him come back into that. Hopefully this season he does that, [just] not as bad as he was Season 1."

With Bellamy's transition comes many speculations that his relationship with Clarke will also change. It will come as no surprise if one day, he will forget their alliance and take what he thinks is rightfully his. Bellamy may be wanting to become the next leader of Skaikru. After all, the tribe has already acknowledged him as Clarke's right-hand man. With a few more loyal followers, Bellamy can oust her from her seat. His sister, Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), will also likely to help him in his quest.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.