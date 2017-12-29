'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: How Useful Will Madi be in Clarke's Tribe?

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will have to prove to her tribe that Madi (Lola Flanery) is worth keeping in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Recently, new set photos are released to tease the fans on what to expect in the new installment. One of the images show Clarke seemingly showing her Nightblood companion around the area. When the rest of the Grounders return from space, they are set to discover that their leader did not die in the nuclear holocaust. Clarke survived and even got a surrogate daughter to take care of. Madi is expected to join the tribe and be at her mother's side. Unfortunately, her inclusion will not progress as smoothly as planned.

In a May interview, executive producer Jason Rothenberg hinted that Clarke's concern for the Nightblood would land them in trouble with the rest of the Grounders. For six years, the two of them depended on each other and that created such a strong bond. Clarke's priorities have changed because of Madi. If before, she was solely focused on giving her all to the tribe, now that she has Madi, she will become protective of her little girl. If ever she is put in a position where she will choose between her people or Madi, her answer may ruffle some feathers. It is up to Clarke to convince the group that the High blood deserves to live with them.

"We meet Madi in that pop out at the end 6 years and 7 days later and she's a Nightblood child who Clarke found at some point over the last 6 six years and clearly has become bonded to that person. They are very, very, clearly connected now-- deeply connected. ... What happens when what's good for Madi, for her surrogate child essentially... is not what's good for Skaikru or Bellamy or Octavia. We'll see that tested in really cool ways in Season 5," the EP teased.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.