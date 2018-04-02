'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: How Will Bellamy and Clarke React to Their Reunion?

Facebook/cwthe100 Bellamy (Bob Morgan) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) will reunite in 'The 100' season 5.

A heartwarming reunion between Bellamy (Bob Morley) and Clarke (Eliza Taylor) should be expected when "The 100" returns for season 5.

Bellamy thought that Clarke died during the massive death wave when she risked her life to realign the dish at the tower prior to the launch of the Ark towards the outer space at the end of season 4. But Clarke managed to survive the death wave together with a young Nightblood girl named Madi (Lola Flanery) while Bellamy and the rest of the Ark successfully reached the outer space.

The fifth season premiere will pick up six years after the events of the season 4 finale, which means that Bellamy already accepted the fact that Clarke gave up her life to save them. According to series creator Jason Rothenberg, the co-leaders' reunion will be a very surprising and powerful event in the series.

"He doesn't find out she's alive from [Clarke] or from the reunion moment. Who tells him is kind of a cool reveal [and] surprise too. But it blows his mind," the series creator said in an interview with TV Guide. "They've all sort of internalized the fact that she died to save them and there's talk of her in space before they come down, so it's a huge shock to them, for sure, and it changes a lot of things," he continued

On the other hand, Morley said in the same interview that the belief that Clarke sacrificed herself to save him and the others focused his actions to make sure that she did not die in vain. He also mentioned that his character kept Clarke's advise to use his head and heart in mind. This made him become more level-headed, and he learned to be more understanding of the people under his care.

Clarke, on the other hand, also underwent several changes during the time that she was left alone with Madi on Earth. This means things will not be the same when he and Bellamy reunite on the ground in season 5.

"Even from the trailers that we've seen, Clarke's changed quite a lot because of Madi," Morley also said. "That element of Clarke becoming a surrogate mother will change her mentality towards the way she approaches things, so I think that dynamic between Bellamy and Clarke, I think that's going to be the factor that changes the way they interact," he added.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Morgan told TVLine that her character Raven will help Bellamy take care of the people in the Ark who survived the death wave in the previous season.

According to Morgan, Raven will be a vital part of the success of the group's survival and Bellamy will depend on her to help lead the group.

But when asked if Raven and Bellamy will rekindle their past romance in the six years of being suspended in the outer space, Morgan said that nothing happened between them. However, the actress believed that the characters will be forever bonded.

The premiere episode of "The 100" season 5 will air on The CW on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EDT.