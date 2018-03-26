'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Marie Avgeropoulos Teases 'Dark' Times at the Bunker

Facebook/cwthe100 Promo photo for 'The 100' season 5

Fans can expect to see a different Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos) when "The 100" returns for season 5.

Fans of the post-apocalyptic drama last saw the fearless "Skairippa" leading the group of people who took refuge in the bunker to save themselves from the destruction caused by the nuclear meltdown in season 4. In an interview with Den of Geek, Avgeropoulos teased that things could have changed about her character after living in the bunker for the last six years.

According to the actress, Octavia underwent several changes after leading the unified clan in the bunker for six years. She also hinted that her character utilized a very creative way of making all the former divided clans get along with each other despite their past differences.

"There's a lot of old resentments among all the clans and old resentments don't die. So she has to come up with a very Octavia way to maintain order among the groups and you'll see exactly how that is in season 5. This season gets a lot darker than last season, for sure," the actress stated.

While the actress did not specify how the plot for season 5 will get darker, she teased that the resources that the people in the bunker utilized in the past six years will run low and will eventually drain. This could mean that the people might possibly use some drastic measures in order to survive.

The actress also mentioned that Octavia might consider using some of the rules that were implemented at the Ark even if she used to hate them when she still had to live under the floorboards in order to survive.

However, in a separate interview with TVLine, Avgeropoulos also hinted that the fifth season of "The 100" will also show that things will get a little chaotic before the surviving people could finally enjoy peace. "It sounds easier than it actually is to achieve, so she comes up with this very destructive and dark path to create peace," she said. "We definitely take it to some really dark places," Avgeropoulos continued.

The actress also teased that the upcoming season will also feature some highly interesting "dark twist" due to the depleted resources. This might mean that the people in the bunker could resort to cannibalism in order to survive.

Also, Avgeropoulos mentioned that Octavia can prove that she can act even without her brother Bellamy's (Bob Morley) guidance. This could mean that she had given other people like Indra (Adina Porter) to give her advice since her brother is no longer in her life.

But in another interview, actor Jared Joseph told Extra that the life in the bunker may be very dark. But the actor who plays the role of Nathan in the series also claimed that his allegiance still lies on his leader. "Octavia is a bad, bad little boss right now, so my loyalty is with her," the actor stated.

The fifth season of "The 100" will also showcase how Clarke (Eliza Taylor), Raven (Lindsey Morgan), and Murphy (Richard Harmon) continued their lives after the big destruction in the previous season.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EDT.