'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Octavia Goes Head to Head with New Big Bad

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) will have her mettle tested by the new big bad arriving in the upcoming season of "The 100."

According to TV Guide, a ruthless villain will attempt to conquer the Skaikru tribe in the new installment. The CW has tapped on Spanish actor William Miller to play the role of Robert McCreary, a former enforcer for a crime syndicate. As the season's new big bad, he is expected to make Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and the others' lives difficult. Then, there is the prison ship containing criminals from the first Apocalypse. These people will not hesitate to kill, like the serial murderer Vinson (Mike Dopud) and former military strategist Charmaine Diyoza (Ivana Milicevic).

Although the enemies seem to be so much stronger in the new season compared to in the past, the Grounders have also become more adept in battle. Octavia, for instance, will reportedly turn into a killing machine. Most of her promo photos show her covered in blood. There are even speculations that the character will be so far gone in her bloodbath that she will forget who she really is. The Skaikru tribe can be assured that if Octavia goes toe to toe with McCreary and the others, she will go down fighting.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that one of the main characters will die in season 5. Bob Morley, who plays Bellamy, recently set tongues wagging when he posted an enigmatic message on his Twitter account. With the end of production for the new installment, the actor said that he was officially unemployed again. This started rumors that his character might no longer be back in the next season. If Bellamy will indeed end up dying, this will break the hearts of the fans who want to see him be romantically involved with Clarke.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.