'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Octavia Ready to Beat Clarke as Leader of Grounders

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is ready to take over in the upcoming season of "The 100." She may even be setting her sights on Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) position as leader of the Grounders.

Spoilers for the new installment indicate the huge transformation that will take place in Avgeropoulos's character. Octavia's dark journey, which started in season 4, will come full circle. She is speculated to become more aggressive and nastier, as screenshots of her in the trailer released reveal. In the image, Octavia is covered in blood. She does not seem to be bothered with it all, though. It will not matter to her how many she will kill, as long as she gets what she wants at the end.

An episode in the upcoming season seems to pertain to Octavia's rise to power. Titled "Red Queen," the plot may focus on how Bellamy's (Bob Morley) sister will topple enemies to take control of the Grounders. Clarke is currently the accepted leader by many, although the others now think she is dead due to the nuclear holocaust. If Octavia wants Clarke's position, she will do everything to win the battle, even if it means killing the woman her brother likes. Bellamy will get over Clarke quickly. There are a lot of women out there who can be his mate.

Perhaps, the outcome of Octavia and Clarke's fight will depend on Madi (Lola Flanery), the Nightblood who has served as Clarke's companion for years since Praimfaya. Speculations are rife that she will end up sacrificing the young woman for greater good. Madi's presence may result in the survivors doubting Clarke as a leader, given the unknown Nighblood who may or may not have dark plans for the group. Octavia will take advantage of this weakness. It will be easy for her to play with Clarke with Madi around.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air in 2018.