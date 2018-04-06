'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Raven and Bellamy's Relationship to Stay Platonic in Space

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional image for 'The 100'

Raven (Lindsey Morgan) has established herself as Bellamy's (Bob Morley) second in command in the six years they spent in the Ark in the upcoming season of "The 100."

In an interview with TVLine, Morgan previewed what transpired in the years Team Ark stayed in space. According to her, Raven has become Bellamy's right-hand woman.

Although Morley's character is a reluctant leader, the position naturally went to him. On the other hand, Raven, as a soldier, is the logical second in command. The two have reportedly established a good working relationship. They trust each other in decision making and other aspects. While Raven and Bellamy were once intimate, Morgan said that this relationship stayed platonic. Their past only made their bond stronger.

"Nothing happened [between them] in the six years that I'm aware of," Morgan said. "But they will always respect each other and care for each other and need each other in that sense. Whenever you go through anything traumatic or tumultuous, it kind of bonds you instantly. So they are forever bonded, even though they had their past sexual dalliance. Even that was just needing ... a human, needing comfort, and I think you just do that as people and it's cool. I don't know what's happening in the end, so maybe [there will be more], but they will always have a very strong, tremendous amount of care for each other," the actress went on to mention.

Meanwhile, Morgan said that Raven's connection with Murphy (Richard Harmon) is at its best. She said that the two have become friends in the years they spend together in the Ark.

Murphy reportedly learned to become a team player and reached out to the others. While his snarky attitude remains, he is not as vicious as he was when in the Ring. Raven appreciates this and makes a point to be patient with the other.

Additionally, Morgan revealed that her character has found a good friend in Emori (Luisa D'Oliveira). The nomadic Grounder is reportedly the reason why Raven and Murphy are now okay.

Season 5 is expected to feature the difficulties that the Grounders will face following the events of Praimfaya. Even after six years, the ground still looks uninhabitable, except for the patch of Eden that miraculously stayed intact. This is where Clarke (Eliza Taylor) has sought refuge together with the Nightblood named Madi (Lola Flanery). In the trailer released, the place is very visible in space as the only green color in the dead planet. Enemies are expected to arrive to claim this area. The promo shows a phantom ship containing dangerous criminals, ready to take over.

The group is led by a female strategist named Charmaine Diyoza (to be played by Ivana Milicevic). She is cunning and strong, a worthy opponent for Clarke. Since Team Ark is still in space, while Team Bunker is buried deep in the rubbles left by the nuclear holocaust, Clarke will be all alone, attempting to defend the place she calls home. Charmaine, however, is more than ready to defeat her in the game.

"The 100" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.