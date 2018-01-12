'The 100' Season 5 Spoilers: Skaikru Tribe to Cater to First Apocalypse Survivors

Facebook/cwthe100 Promotional photo for "The 100" season 5.

A group of first apocalypse survivors will seek refuge in the Skaikru territory in the upcoming season of "The 100."

Fans of the series will be happy to note that the new installment will be airing sometime soon. CW President Mark Pedowitz recently told Nerdist that the release date for season 5 would be at the end of April, while a trailer is going to be unveiled in March. He also teased that viewers could look forward to what they have in store for them, as series creator Jason Rothenberg and the crew did a good job in putting up the whole thing.

"The show goes on end of April, [so the trailer comes] probably March," Pedowitz said. "It's a really good trailer, it's a really good show. I actually think this might be one of his best seasons. I've seen seven or eight [episodes] already. I could tell you what happens. [Laughs] But he does a really good job."

Meanwhile, the premiere is expected to continue the electrifying cliffhanger from the last finale when Clarke (Eliza Taylor) saw a phantom ship appear. Rothenberg has previously teased that the vessel contains prisoners and survivors from the first ever nuclear apocalypse almost a hundred years ago. To survive, they were cryo frozen. With the ground set to become livable soon, these people are preparing to land and find a good place to create their civilization.

The obvious choice is to join the Skaikru tribe, but these survivors may not be the friendlies the others think they are. They are there to conquer. Clarke and the others should watch out for these crooks. It is going to be a bloody fight for territory once the two groups finally meet in the new installment.

"The 100" season 5 is expected to air midseason this year.