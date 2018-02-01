'The 100' Season 5 Updates: Did Bob Morley Teased About Bellamy's Death?

Facebook/cwthe100 Bob Morgan as Bellamy Blake in 'The 100'

Bob Morley posed a cryptic tweet which made "The 100" fans to freak out online.

On his Twitter account, the actor who plays the role of Bellamy Blake in The CW's post-apocalyptic sci-fi series wrote: "Unemployed again, naturally." This led fans to believe that the actor was hinting that his character will be removed from the show in season 5.

Just Jared Jr. reported that some fans thought that Bellamy will die, while others thought that he was pertaining to the end of the show after the upcoming season.

However, other fans believed that Morley was just tweeting about the wrapping up of the show's season 5 production. "No, I'm sure he's saying this everytime they're done filming. Everyone know Bob's tweets are incomprehensible, Bellamy isn't dead. Don't worry guys, everything will be fine," one fan tweeted.

The actor remains mum about the meaning behind his tweet.

Yet it seems like the show is still far from over, since The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour in January that showrunner Jason Rothenberg has longer plans for the show, which means that "The 100" will not end in season 5. "He may have a six or seven year plan to it. I don't know if I'm allowed to even say that, that he has a plan beyond year five, but he does," Pedowitz said as reported by Nerdist.

Meanwhile, other reports claimed that "Degrassi: The Next Generation" star Shannon Kook landed a guest starring role in the finale episode of "The 100" season 5.

Details about Kook's character named Lucas remains under wraps, but Deadline revealed that the character has a potential to return to the show for season 6 if the network orders the greenlight for the show's next season.

The CW is expected to air the premiere episode of "The 100" season 5 on Tuesday, April 24, at 8 p.m. EDT.