'The 100' Season 6 Ordered by The CW

Facebook/cwthe100 Promo image for 'The 100' season 6

"The 100" has been given as season 6 renewal by The CW just weeks after its fifth season debut.

Variety reported that the post-apocalyptic drama about the quest for survival of the remaining people on Earth after a destructive nuclear apocalypse that almost destroyed all the living beings that happened over a century ago will return for another season.

The show's fifth season began with a significant time jump, featuring the events that happened after the most recent nuclear death wave caused another major destruction in the planet. But those who managed to survive found a small patch of land that can still be inhabitable, and all hell broke loose to claim that land.

The news about the renewal did not came as a surprise, since The CW president Mark Pedowitz told Nerdist during the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in January that series showrunner is not planning to end the series after the fifth season.

"I know [executive producer Jason Rothenberg] has a plan beyond year five," Pedowitz stated.

While the network executive did not provide any concrete details about the Rothenberg's plans, he mentioned that there might be at least two more seasons for the sci-fi drama series. "He may have a six or seven year plan to it. I don't know if I'm allowed to even say that, that he has a plan beyond year five, but he does," he also said.

Rothenberg also told the publication in February 2017 that while he already knows how he wanted to end the show, he could not provide a concrete timeframe for its conclusion.

"Those decisions are not really mine. I don't think that this is a show that runs for 10 seasons. But I love these characters and this world so much that it's fresh for me every year," the series creator said. "We tell a different story every year so we don't get bored with it. I still have an end story in mind, but I don't know when that end is going to be and I feel very, very confident that I'll get to tell it eventually," he added.

The current season of "The 100" stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke Griffin, Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia Blake, Lindsey Morgan as Raven Reyes, Henry Ian Cusick as Marcus Kane, Paige Turco as Abby Griffin, Christopher Larkin as Monty Green, Adina Porter as Indra, Chelsey Reist as Harper McIntyre, Tasya Teles as Echo, and Luisa D'Oliveira as Emori.

Meanwhile, fans of the series were ecstatic about the highly anticipated reunion of Clarke and Bellamy that was shown in this week's episode.

In the episode titled "Sleeping Giants," the duo was finally reunited after six years of being away from each other. Bellamy joined the others during their escape towards the outer space during the nuclear meltdown, while Clarke sacrificed herself to make sure that the ark that will bring people to safety will successfully launch in space.

But their reunion does not mean that everything will be fine since another group is threatening to cause more trouble on Earth.

The next episode of "The 100" season 5 will be aired by The CW on Tuesday, May 15, at 9 p.m. EDT.