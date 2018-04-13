'The 100' Spoilers: Questions Will Be Answered at the Beginning of Season 5

Facebook/cwthe100 Promo photo for 'The 100' season 5

Fans should expect to see a lot of catching up to do in the first two episodes of "The 100" season 5.

When the series concluded its fourth season, the Earth has been wiped out by a second apocalypse due to the meltdown of the nuclear plants left by the previous civilization. Some of the citizens of Polis managed to escape to space to survive, while others stayed underground in a bunker. But Clarke (Eliza Taylor) decided to stay behind to fix the dish that will provide power for the Ark to launch in space.

While everything in sight was destroyed during the nuclear meltdown, Clarke managed to survive the apocalypse and thought that she was the only one who was left on Earth. But prior to the final moments of season 4, Clarke met a mysterious young night blood named Madi (Lola Flanery). Together, the two of them decided to stick together and live in the only remaining green valley on Earth.

However, for the beginning of season 5, fans should expect to see what happened to Clarke and Madi, the people in the Arc, and those who are living in the bunker during the past six years after the meltdown.

According to a report from Collider, Bellamy (Bob Morley) managed to become a sensible leader of the small congregation on the Arc while his sister Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) had been leading the people in the bunker for the past six years through her warrior ways. However, the two groups will find their way to reunite with Clarke on Earth.

The report revealed that fans will get to know the answers to a lot of questions in the first two installments of "The 100" season 5, including the details about what went on in the Arc and the bunker during the last five years since the nuclear meltdown happened.

Fans will also get to know the new threats that Clarke and her friends had to face, as well as the new alliances and rivalries that will be introduced in the upcoming season.

In an interview with Extra, Taylor teased more details about what fans should look forward to in the upcoming season.

"It's probably no secret that we will be reunited with both the people underground and the people in space. Yeah, a lot has happened. A lot of people have changed quite dramatically," the actress stated. "A few have new loyalties, a few are the same. There's still going to be that bond and that sense of family. I can't wait for people to see the actual reuniting of the group!" she continued.

The actress also hinted that there will be several important moments from the last six years that will be shown in the upcoming season. This means that fans will get to see a lot of flashback scenes, including the events that happened when Clarke met her "daughter" Madi.

Taylor also stated that Clarke can be described as a "good mom," but she is also the type of mother who must be a little tough because the young night blood has the tendency to be cheeky.

The premiere episode of "The 100" season 5 will air on The CW on Tuesday, April 24, at 9 p.m. EDT.