The 5 Biggest Games Coming Out This April

It's almost the middle of the month, and for gamers, that means the first titles for the spring season is coming soon, if they haven't launched already by now. Looking at this month's releases, which of them are some of the most anticipated titles for April 2018?

Unlike last month, publishers and developers seem to have decided to skip the month of April for the most part. Compared to March, the list of titles coming out is rather short, as Forbes contributor Erik Kain noted.

Even then, there could be a few gems in the list of video game titles for these next few weeks, as well as a unique platform that only Nintendo could have come up with.

"Extinction" by Iron Galaxy Studios

It's like the "Voltron" of video games, as early previews of the game show a whole range of gameplay ideas mashed together in what should turn out to be a great action RPG.

Iron Galaxy Studios "Extinction" by Iron Galaxy Studios is currently not doing so well in terms of review scores, as well as the overall ratings from its players.

The game brings together the platforming of "Shadow of the Colossus," a setting inspired by "Attack on Titan," and a combat style with elements borrowed from "Devil May Cry." Iron Galaxy Studios, a developer known for their fighting games, have come up with all the ingredients for a cool fantasy action title.

Unfortunately, the execution simply leaves a lot to be desired, at least according to the early reviews. It's a $60 game that may have disappointed critics, but for those who want to form their own impressions of the game, "Extinction" has been available since Tuesday, April 10, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

"Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" by SEGA

It's the latest title from the venerable "Yakuza" series, and it is one that will wrap up the story of the "Dragon of Dojima," Kazuma Kiryu.

SEGA "Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" coming to consoles exclusively on PlayStation 4, and is the most advanced "Yakuza" title to date as the showcase title for SEGA's "Dragon Engine."

Kiryu is a legendary Yakuza who was the key figure in ending the War of Five Cities that have engulfed the yakuza world. At last, he turned himself in to serve his three-year sentence and start over with a clean slate.

Out from prison, he discovers that his adopted family, Haruka Sawamura, is now missing. His search leads him to Onomichi, and on to a final chapter for the former chairman of the Tojo Clan.

"Yakuza 6: The Song of Life" is coming out on April 17 as a console exclusive for the PlayStation 4.

"Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" by Ninja Theory

This game first came out for the PC and PlayStation 4 last year, and now, the latest "Hellblade" is launching for the Xbox One.

Steam/Ninja Theory "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" sends players back to the Viking age, and in the role of a Celtic warrior on her haunting journey into the depths of Viking Hell to fight for the soul of her love.

A different sort of action game from the makers of "Devil May Cry," "Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice" is part action RPG and part sensual experience, as players view a strange Celtic underworld through the eyes of Senua. It's a definite treat for those who appreciate a good fantasy setting that's different from the usual.

"God of War" by Sony Interactive

A new "God of War" is coming out exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on April 20, and fans can't wait to see the transformed Kratos in this major shift in the series.

Santa Monica Studio/Sony Kratos steps into the Norse lands as a father, as "God of War" is set to release on Apr. 20, 2018.

"God of War" is every bit the technical achievement like every title in the series so far, according to early reviews. The realm of Midgard is as vast as it is mysterious, and along the way, players get the chance to try out all the changes Sony has put into this reboot of the franchise.

Nintendo "Labo"

Somewhere along the line, a Nintendo designer came up with an idea for a new line of console accessories for the Switch that's made of a little more than cardboard, string, and tape.

Youtube/Nintendo Nintendo Labo, a do-it-yourself kit for the Nintendo Switch, is launching on Apr. 20, 2018.

A quirky Do-It-Yourself platform from Nintendo, the "Labo" is coming out this April 20. There's a Variety Kit pack that includes a set of different toys that kids should have little trouble putting together, as well as a wearable Robot Kit coming later this month.