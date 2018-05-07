The 7 Newest Trailers to Watch This Week: 'Ant-man and The Wasp,' 'Manhunt' and More

A ton of new trailers have come up over the past few days, and among the glut of new promo clips, these are some of the hottest ones that quickly racked up their view counts. Marvel is already back promoting their next superhero movie, and famed Hong Kong director John Woo has a brand new feature as well.

1. "Ant-Man and The Wasp"

"Ant-Man and The Wasp" comes out to theaters everywhere on July 6.

It's a change of pace from the epic scale of "Avengers: Infinity War," as the studio scales back, literally in this case. A new trailer for "Ant-Man and The Wasp" came out on the first of May, and it shows a sneak peek at some of the star-studded cast of the movie in their respective roles.

2. "Robin Hood (2018)"

Taron Egerton is back, and the "Kingsman" star is here as Robin Hood in a new action flick from Lionsgate.

While Robin Hood adaptations of the past are known for their laid-back pace, this year's movie is as action-packed as it gets, something that lead star Egerton is already familiar with from his previous role. "Robin Hood" comes out on Nov. 21.

3. "Castle Rock"

It's a Stephen King adaptation, except it's not. "Castle Rock" is an original series that takes place in the same universe as King's famous pieces while breaking new ground story-wise.

The "Castle Rock" anthology starts with an episode called "This Place," and it is set to debut on Hulu on July 25.

4. "Manhunt"

John Woo is back, and based on early reviews, he's in vintage form with "Manhunt" which already came out on Netflix last Friday, May 4.

Woo may have set his new Netflix feature in Japan, but every bit of action is as full-blown Hong Kong cinema as any he has made in his early career. There's plenty of homage to his earlier movies, and more than enough slow-mo pigeons to satisfy any John Woo fans out there.

5. "Monsters and Men"

"Monsters and Men" is fresh off a Sundance award win as it heads to theaters sometime later in fall this year.

The movie tells the story of how lives fell apart in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn following a controversial police shooting, complete with scenic scopes of everything New York.

6. "Gotti"

"Gotti" is about the "Real Godfather" of the Gambino crime family, starring John Travolta who somehow turned out to be the perfect fit for this gangster piece.

The movie comes out on June 15 to theaters everywhere.

7. "Whitney"

A new trailer is out for a new documentary on the life and career of Whitney Houston, and it's one that her faithful fans will enjoy.

Unlike the in-depth "Whitney: Can I Be Me," this one is a highlight reel of the singer's work, as expected from a project approved by her estate. "Whitney" come out on July 6.