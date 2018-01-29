'The Affair' Season 4 Rumors: Cole to Finally Leave Luisa

Facebook/The Affair Spoiler reports claim that Cole will finally leave Luisa in "The Affair" season 4.

Cole (Joshua Jackson) may finally end his marriage with Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair."

"The Affair" season 4 is not expected to arrive earlier than summer this year, but spoiler reports already claim that the upcoming season of the Showtime drama will feature Cole ending his marriage with Luisa. Allegedly, Cole's decision to leave Luisa stems from the latter's unreasonable jealousy in the previous season.

This does not mean that Cole will be loveless in the upcoming season of "The Affair," though, as rumors also claim that he will find a new love interest. According to sources, a video has recently leaked online, and it shows Jackson sharing the screen with "The Originals" actress Phoebe Tonkin, who will appear as a guest on the series as Daphne, the protegé of a sculptor connected mysteriously to Cole's father.

As the said video shows Jackson and Tonkin's characters locked in a certain level of intensity, it is now alleged that the two may form a bond more than that of friendship and will eventually become the newest pair to be featured on the show. After all, based on the official description of the upcoming season of "The Affair," all the major characters in the series will find themselves in a new romance.

"Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they're ready and willing to leave the past behind for good [in] a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness," goes the description of "The Affair" season 4 as revealed during the Television Critics Association winter press tour earlier this month.

"The Affair" is slated to return to Showtime for its season 4 on June 17 at 9/8 C.

The last episode of the series was aired during its season 3 finale around this time last year.