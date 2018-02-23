'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Alison's Secret Past Comes Back To Haunt Her

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

Alison (Ruth Wilson) will discover shocking information from her past that will be her undoing in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

As Digital Spy reminds, two of the new faces to join the cast of the Showtime series in season 4 are Tim Matheson and Dina Meyer. While not many details have been released about their roles, spoilers indicate that they will play a couple who know about Alison's secret past. Matheson and Meyer's characters will reportedly have a lot to say about who she really is and where she comes from. This newest revelation may have the power to turn her world upside down just when she is learning to live her life the proper way.

Just like Alison, her ex-husband Cole will also have an axe to grin in the new installment. Based on spoilers, Cole will dig deep into his family roots and start asking questions about the father he never knew. The appearance of an individual who has a mysterious connection to his dad will push him to confront the truth. Nan Perino (to be played by Irving) is a sculptress who will approach Cole with a specific goal in mind. She knows about his father. Nan will bring with her a protégée named Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin) who is speculated to become Cole's new love interest.

Meanwhile, Wilson is recently the topic of talks since she mentioned in an interview that she gets paid less than co-star Dominic West, who plays Noah in the series. According to the actress, the executive producers have yet to change the ante even after she won a Golden Globe awards for the show in 2015.

"Yeah [I think I was paid less than West] I think so. Certainly when I signed up to that project, I would have got paid less. Then they [the producers] might argue, 'Well, he's already done a major American TV show [The Wire] so he's already got a level.' But even after a Golden Globe I'm not going to be on parity. So he definitely gets more than me. I mean, I don't know what the figure is, but I'm sure he does," Wilson quipped.

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.