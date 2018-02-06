'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Allison to Meet Daphne

Facebook/The Affair How will Alison deal with Daphne, the supposed new woman in Cole's life, once they meet in season 4?

While all the four major characters of "The Affair" will have their respective new partners when the series returns for its season 4, fans are already anticipating how Alison (Ruth Wilson) will react upon meeting the new woman in her ex-husband's life.

Spoiler reports claim that, although Alison will find a new love interest, Ben (Ramon Rodriguez), in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair," her path will continue to cross with that of her ex-husband, Cole (Joshua Jackson) as she will check on their daughter every now and then. With this, fans can't help but wonder how she will react upon meeting Cole's new woman, Daphne (Phoebe Tonkin).

It is speculated that Cole and Daphne will get romantic in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair." According to earlier reports, they will get to know each other through Daphne's mentor, the sculptress named Nan Perino (to be played by Amy Irving), who is said to have a mysterious connection to Cole's father.

While it is unclear what Cole and Daphne's connection will be, a video taken at the set of "The Affair" season 4 in Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo County, California leaked last month and fueled the speculations that their respective characters will, indeed, head into something romantic. As the video suggests, Cole and Daphne will be more than just mere new friends.

For Cole to get into a new relationship, whether with Daphne or somebody else, in the upcoming season 4 of "The Affair" is imminent. After all, it was no less than Showtime that revealed that the characters of the show will find themselves in new relationships.

"Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they're ready and willing to leave the past behind for good (in) a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness," goes a part of Showtime's description of "The Affair" season 4.

If Cole and Daphne will be in a relationship, how will Alison deal with her, considering that the last season featured her bent on having him back in her life?

Fans can only speculate for now.

"The Affair" is slated to return to Showtime for its season 4 on, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST.