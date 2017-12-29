'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Cole to Finally Meet His Biological Father?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair."

Cole (Joshua Jackson) may be getting important news about his biological father in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

According to TVLine, a new character will be introduced in the new installment that has a "mysterious connection" to Cole's dad. Fans of the series know that the Lockhart family does not have a father figure. From the start, it has been Cherry (Mare Winningham), Cole's mother, who is the siblings' sole parent. Cole and his brothers Scotty (Colin Donnell) Caleb (Michael Godere) and Hal (Danny Fischer) spend holidays with her in Montauk and in the first three seasons, viewers have not seen hide nor hair of the mysterious man.

Based on the spoilers, Cole is set to meet a talented sculptress from Morro Bay, Nan Perino (to be played by Irving). She seems to have a special relationship with his father. It is speculated that she has reached out to Cole and be the bridge so he and his old man can meet. As the oldest Lockhart child, Cole may still have memories of his dad. It will be interesting to see how Nan will convince him to meet the other man after all these years. Cherry will likely be against it. After all, her ex has been absent from their lives for such a long time already.

Meanwhile, Nan's arrival will also bring a special surprise for Cole. Because of her, he will meet his next potential love interest. The sculptress has a protégée named Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin). The character will reportedly "guide" Cole through his "quest for answers." Speculations are rife that the two will fall in love in the process. Last installment, Cole was ready to be with Alison (Ruth Wilson) again. He continued to ruin his marriage with Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) by seeing his ex-wife behind her back. Perhaps, Daphne will lead him to the right path.

"The Affair" is rumoured to return in 2018 for its fourth season.