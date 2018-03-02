'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Helen And Vic To Break Up

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

After their happy reunion, Helen (Maura Tierney) and her boyfriend Vic (Omar Metwally) are destined to separate again in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

According to speculations, Helen will have a new love interest in the new installment, just like the rest of the main characters. Previously, it has been teased that all of them will form new relationships. Cole's (Joshua Jackson) marriage with Luisa (Catalina Sandino Moreno) is destined to fail, while Noah's (Dominic West) affair with Juliette (Irène Jacob) will fizzle out. As for Alison (Ruth Wilson), she will meet someone at work who will pursue her until she gives in.

In fact, Showtime has given plenty of spoilers with regards to the new love interests of the three characters. Cole will be spending a lot of time with a sculptor's protégée, Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin). She will reportedly help him accept a dark and sad part of his past. As for Noah, he will become involved with the principal in the school where he works. An affair with Jenelle (to be played by Sanaa Lathan) would have been good if her ex-husband is not determined to come between them.

Alison, on the other hand, will meet Ben (to be played by Ramon Rodriguez), a Marine veteran. His work at the Veterans Health Administration on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) will put him in close contact with Alison, who is starting a new career path as a grief counselor. At the moment, they have been no news on a new character who will play a pivotal part in Helen's storyline. Still, rumors are rife that the person will be introduced soon.

Meanwhile, West recently spoke about the recent issue on Wilson's salary in the Showtime series. She claimed that eve after winning Golden Globe awards for the show in 2015, she still earned less than her co-star. West said that it was unfair for the actress and that the showrunners should address the problem soon.

"In fact, she should get paid more because she won a Golden Globe for the part," West said. "There was absolutely no reason for her to get paid less than me, and that's part of what is being hopefully confronted now. You can't get away with it anymore, and there's no reason why a producer should get away with that."

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.