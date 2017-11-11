'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Noah to be Involved in Another Love Triangle

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promotional photo for "The Affair"

Noah (Dominic West) is in for another messy love triangle in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

According to spoilers, the disgraced author will have competition for his new love interest's heart. Previously, it has been revealed that actress Sanaa Lathan has joined the Showtime series in the new installment. Her character is Jenelle, the principal of the school where Noah is teaching. Previous hints indicated that she will be involved with him romantically, and recent updates now confirm that Jenelle will indeed be Noah's next love interest.

As with Noah's previous relationships, this new one will be fraught with problems. Deadline reports that Jenelle's ex-husband, Carl Gatewood (to be played Russell Hornsby), wants her back. The man is described as a brilliant, promising student during his time, but a traumatic experience has scarred him for life. An elite university allegedly demoralized him, and he has since been against the system Jenelle thrived ]in.

Carl is expected to be Noah's tough rival for the lady's affection. It looks like he will have another messy relationship after his break up with Juliette (Irène Jacob). He never seems to have the luck in love after Helen (Maura Tierney) and Alison (Ruth Wilson). Speculations are rife that Carl is going to be a handful. Incidentally, the student that Noah will befriend may just be Jenelle and Carl's son.

It has been teased that Noah will take in a ward in season 4. Anton Gatewood (to be played by Christopher Meyer) is described as one of Noah's students in university. The teen is smart and well-spoken, but he carries a heavy load. Anton cannot handle his parents' expectation of him. Noah will reportedly help him with his problem. He may also have an ulterior motive for reaching out to the boy.

"The Affair" is rumored to return in 2018 for its fourth season.