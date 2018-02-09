'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Will Daphne Meet Cole's Family?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime Promo photo for "The Affair"

Enigmatic newcomer Daphne (to be played by Phoebe Tonkin) will likely meet the rest of the Lockhart family in the upcoming season of "The Affair."

As the premiere of the installment draws near, the cast and crew of the Showtime series have been keeping busy with production. Recently, citizens of San Luis Obispo Count saw Joshua Jackson, who plays Cole, shooting a scene with Tonkin in the Morro Rock Beach. The pair was seen kneeling beside a small driftwood fire. Tonkin, who has joined the cast as Daphne, is shown giving Cole a rolled up piece of paper which he promptly burns.

Though very little has been revealed about the said storyline, location manager Greg Lazzaro let slip that it would have something to do with Cole digging into his family roots. When Daphne enters Cole's life, she is under the wing of a talented sculptress Nan Perino (to be played by Irving). Based on the spoilers, Nan has a connection with Cole's father, who was never featured in the show.

As Daphne becomes closer to Cole, she is bound to meet the rest of his family. There is his Cherry (Mare Winningham) and his two surviving brothers, Caleb (Michael Godere) and Hal (Danny Fischer). As viewers are aware, his other sibling, Scotty (Colin Donnell), was already dead. Daphne's persistence to help Cole investigate his family background may not sit well with Cherry, though. Bringing the past back may end up opening old wounds for her.

Cherry's preference to keep quiet about her husband hints of a bitter past she has no wish to remember. Even if Cole is eager to understand what went wrong in his parents' marriage, he will think twice if it means hurting his mom. Meanwhile, Daphne will also likely encounter Alison (Ruth Wilson) sooner or later. If she is going to spend a lot of time with Cole, she will not be able to avoid seeing his ex-wife and mother of his child.

"The Affair" season 4 will air on Sunday, June 17 at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.