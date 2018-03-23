'The Affair' Season 4 Spoilers: Will the New Storyline's Fifth POV Be Whitney's?

Facebook/TheAffairShowtime A promotional photo for "The Affair"

Whitney (Julia Goldani) may take over the fifth perspective in "The Affair" now that Juliette (Irène Jacob) is out of the picture in the upcoming season of the Showtime series.

In the previous installment, it came as a pleasant surprise when a fifth point of view was featured. The story was seen via Juliette's standpoint, the French teacher and Noah's (Dominic West) girlfriend. Some fans were disappointed, though, since they were expecting Whitney, the eldest of the Solloway children, to get it. With Juliette reportedly not included in the new storyline, speculations are rife that it is time for Whitney's voice to be heard.

Out of the four siblings, Whitney has shown the most concern on what was happening in their parents' lives. When Noah left Helen (Maura Tierney) for Alison (Ruth Wilson), it took her ages to forgive him. Whitney's storyline also expanded when she became involved with Scotty (Colin Donnell). Afterward, she worried her parents when she became involved with a man twice her age and pursued him in Paris.

If Whitney will be given her own POV in the show, viewers will get to see what exactly has been going through her and her siblings' head with regards to their dysfunctional family. All of them wanted Helen to forget Noah and find love again. They were happy when Helen met Vic (Omar Metwally). He was a solid presence in Helen's life and they could see he was in love with her. Unfortunately, rumors indicate that Helen and Vic's romance will fizzle out in season 4.

As reported, Whitney, Martin (Jake Siciliano), Trevor (Jadon Sand) and Stacey (Abigail Dylan Harrison) will also be back in the new installment. They will all witness their parents moving on with their lives and trying to start anew. New romances are expected to bloom, although without the certainty of a happy ending. Noah will meet a new woman, Jenelle (to be played by Sanaa Lathan), but their relationship is expected to be convoluted because of their past.

"The Affair" season 4 will premiere on Sunday, June 17, at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.