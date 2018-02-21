'The Affair' Season 4 Updates: Characters Will Be Having Own Stories

Facebook/The Affair "The Affair" cast will be back on Jun. 17 with their own separate storylines to follow.

After its long break, American TV drama series "The Affair" is having its fourth season, which is set to be released this summer.

The return of the series has been anticipated by its viewers as the last season received almost 1.5 million views per episode. Season four will be delving deeper into the lives of the four main characters who are to continue drifting apart.

Noah Solloway (Dominic West), Alison Lockhart (Ruth Wilson), Helen Solloway (Maura Tierney), and Cole Lockhart (Joshua Jackson) are all living with new partners now, hoping to keep their past in its place while partaking in their individual journeys to discovering themselves.

"Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them to decide if they're ready and willing to leave the past behind for good [in] a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness," Showtime told TVLine.

According to TVLine, Phoebe Tonkin and Amy Irving will also be guesting in an episode for the upcoming season. Irving will reportedly have a connection with Cole's father, while Tonkin will guide Cole as he looks for answers.

The series is based on the emotionalities brought by extramarital relationships, specifically between main characters Noah and Alison. The two meet in the first season, and the story is presented in the series through their respective perspectives.

For the second season, the perspectives of their spouses, Helen and Cole, are included in the storyline. Finally, the third season added another perspective from Juliette Le Gall (Irene Jacob), who became Noah's love interest.

"The Affair" was created by Sarah Treem and Hagai Levi. It was first premiered in 2014 on Oct. 12. The series and its cast have won multiple awards, including the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama (2015), Best Actress - Television Series Drama (2015), and Best Supporting Actress (2016).

"The Affair" season 4 is set to air on Sunday, June 17, at 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.