'The Alienist' Episode 7 Spoilers: Sara Confronts Her Past; Marcus and Lucius Work on a Clue

Facebook/TheAlienistTNT Promotional image for "The Alienist"

"The Alienist" episode 7 will give viewers more opportunities to learn more about their favorite characters. Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that as Sara will be compelled to confront her dark past as she visits a hospital.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode offers some insight into Sara's state of mind, as well as gives some hint as to what is in store for both Marcus (Douglas Smith) and Lucius (Matthew Shear). The preview for the episode says that Sara will pay a visit to a familiar hospital and find herself dealing with her past. As for detectives Marcus and Lucius, the two will work on a clue as they conduct an investigation on a new case.

The episode will also see the recovery of Cyrus (Robert Ray Wisdom), Kreizler's (Daniel Bruhl) carriage driver, from the injuries he sustained from the previous episode. It will also follow Byrnes (Ted Levine) and Connor (David Wilmot) as they come up with a plot against the team.

In the previous episode, viewers followed the team as they got blindsided while investigating the murderer of the young boys. With the killer still at large, the team had a hard time tracking him down because even the police were wrong about his identity. Previous speculations that pedophile Willem Van Bergen (Josef Atlin) was to be blamed for the mutilation deaths of the boy prostitutes turned out to be false.

Titled "Ascension," episode 6 also found former Captain Connor still stung after Theodore Roosevelt (Brian Geraghty) dismissed him from duty for allegedly duping the commissioner as to the whereabouts of Van Bergen. As a result, he took it upon himself to track down the killer and shot him upon finding him. It turned out, however, that Bergen was not the serial killer behind the killings in New York. It remains to be seen in the upcoming episode if the team will finally be able to identify who the real murderer is.

"The Alienist" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TNT.