'The Amazing Race' News: When Is The Release Date Of Season 31?

Facebook/AmazingRace A promotional image for "The Amazing Race" on CBS.

With the finale of "The Amazing Race" season 30 coming up on the horizon, fans are already asking what is next for the critically acclaimed CBS show. Recent reports have revealed that there has yet to be an announcement for the release date of "The Amazing Race" season 31, and some fans have begun to wonder if this might be the first time they have to worry about its renewal.

According to reports, fans have reason to be worried about the renewal of "The Amazing Race," especially considering the unusual way that season 30 was announced. CBS announced the current season of the show a few weeks before the rest of the renewals of their other series, and considering how they have yet to release a statement about the future of "The Amazing Race," fans have begun to worry. Despite the critical acclaim that the show received in each season, CBS, for one reason or another, seems to be preparing to cancel the show.

Aside from the weirdly timed announcement of season 30 and the lack of information for "The Amazing Race" season 31, further reports reveal that those factors might not be the only giveaway that there will be no more future for the show. Usually, by this point of the season and the finale coming up, fans already have an idea of who the final three might be. However, in an unexpected twist, the current season deviated from the usual path by saying that the last leg was not an elimination leg. As such, Team Yale, Henry Zhang, and Eval Lynyak were not eliminated despite the fact that they came in last.

Given the many unusual cases surrounding "The Amazing Race" season 30, fans are speculating that either CBS is going to introduce something new to the show or they are preparing to give it one last sendoff. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.